A Salmonella Outbreak Has Spread To 17 States And It's Linked To Italian Meats

You might want to wait before making your next charcuterie board.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is investigating two salmonella outbreaks in 17 states that are linked to Italian meats like "salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments."

There is an active investigation underway, but no recalls have been announced.

As of Tuesday, 36 people had fallen ill and 12 were hospitalized, the CDC said. The numbers could be higher, though, because many who have salmonella symptoms don't seek medical care. It also takes three to four weeks to figure out whether a sick person is part of the outbreak.

Epidemiologists are working to determine whether the two outbreaks are from the same source. In speaking to those who fell ill and were able to provide information, several varieties of meats such as salami, prosciutto, coppa and soppressata were reported.

The CDC is recommending that those at high risk for getting salmonella "heat Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.