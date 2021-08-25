© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's monoclonal antibody treatment sites are not reaching full capacity

By Joe Byrnes
Published August 25, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment site in The Villages. Image: Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages Wednesday to announce another monoclonal antibody treatment site.

But treatment locations around Florida have the capacity to treat many more covid-positive patients than they are actually serving.

Despite a relatively high vaccination rate, the wave of COVID-19 cases has flooded Sumter County, too.

So DeSantis came to The Villages to urge at-risk residents who get infected to sign up for the federally funded Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment -- even if they are vaccinated.

It could keep them out of the hospital.

Florida's 20 or so locations have treated more than 10,000. But DeSantis says none are at capacity.

And the Orange County site is way short of it.

"It is important to do it early, and so if you are booking somebody out three or four days in advance but you're doing 180 when you have the ability to do 320, are you saving that for walkups or whatnot?" DeSantis said. "So we're going to look into that."

Florida is seeing a huge spike in deaths from COVID-19.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details