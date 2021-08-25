© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 25, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida, while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue against school mask mandates in a Tallahassee courtroom.

Three more school districts announced hearings Tuesday to discuss stricter mask policies.

Orange joined eight other districts in defying the Republican governor, who wants parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school.

Together the three districts have more than 3,000 students who were abruptly sent home after positive tests or exposure.

A Florida judge is hearing three days of arguments before ruling on a lawsuit by parents in favor of universal masking.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
