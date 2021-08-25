After Orange County Mask Mandate, Brevard County Teachers Union Calls on Their School Board to Follow Suit

The Brevard Federation of Teachers wants the school board to mandate face masks as cases continue to climb in the district.

President Anthony Colucci says as of yesterday some 387 staff have tested positive and 1,862 students.

He says 8,461 staff and students are quarantined, including his own family after their middle schooler came home sick on the third day of class.

“So our school board, our superintendent needs to take some decisive action on mitigation strategies and amongst those are mandatory face masks for students and staff.”

Colucci says without teachers and other staff and with an abundance of kids sick, life cannot return to normal in the classroom.

“This is an unsustainable situation if action is not taken. We’re going to have multiple schools closed down. Because they're pulling our teachers who work at the district headquarters to cover classes, they’re pulling administrators to cover classes.”

So far, ten districts in the state have passed face mask mandates, defying the governor’s ban on such measures.

Orange County Public Schools is among them.