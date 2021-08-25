© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Orange County Mask Mandate, Brevard County Teachers Union Calls on Their School Board to Follow Suit

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo: Veronica Lorine
Photo: Veronica Lorine

The Brevard Federation of Teachers wants the school board to mandate face masks as cases continue to climb in the district. 

President Anthony Colucci says as of yesterday some 387 staff have tested positive and 1,862 students. 

He says 8,461 staff and students are quarantined, including his own family after their middle schooler came home sick on the third day of class.

“So our school board, our superintendent needs to take some decisive action on mitigation strategies and amongst those are mandatory face masks for students and staff.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/brevard-teacher.mp3"][/audio]

Colucci says without teachers and other staff and with an abundance of kids sick, life cannot return to normal in the classroom.

“This is an unsustainable situation if action is not taken. We’re going to have multiple schools closed down. Because they're pulling our teachers who work at the district headquarters to cover classes, they’re pulling administrators to cover classes.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/brevard-teachers-two.mp3"][/audio]

So far, ten districts in the state have passed face mask mandates, defying the governor’s ban on such measures. 

Orange County Public Schools is among them.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19face maskCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details