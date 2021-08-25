AdventHealth Central Florida Reschedules Some Outpatient Procedures

AdventHealth Central Florida says it will resume some limited, outpatient procedures as new COVID-19 hospitalizations have leveled off.

AdventHealth Central Florida will remain at black status as inpatient numbers continue to be high with 1,680 people hospitalized with COVID at its hospitals in seven counties.

But some limited, outpatient procedures that don’t require an overnight stay will be rescheduled as the rate of new hospitalizations in the hospital system has plateaued.

Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule procedures based on availability at outpatient centers.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says this rule change doesn’t mean AdventHealth is out of the woods yet when it comes to the number of very sick patients.

Instead in a statement, Finkler says, “we understand the need in our community to handle some limited, urgent non-COVID outpatient procedures which address quality-of-life situations.”

Time-sensitive pediatric procedures continue to be conducted with the approval of the chief medical officer.