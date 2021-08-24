© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The politically-charged Florida debate over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infection is now before a judge.

Hearings began Monday in a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order reserving the student mask decision for parents.

The lawsuit contends school boards should have authority to require masks as a health and safety matter. The state contends the DeSantis order meets constitutional and legal requirements to give parents choice.

At least eight school districts covering more than 1 million students are requiring masks anyway, risking financial punishment by defying DeSantis. The court hearing continues through Wednesday.

