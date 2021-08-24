© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney Cruise Line Puts Vaccine Mandate in Place for All Eligible Passengers Sailing to the Bahamas

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Park Blogs
Photo: Disney Park Blogs

The rule applies to Central Floridians sailing out of Port Canaveral despite a statewide ban on vaccine passports.

The vaccine mandate for all passengers 12 years old and up aboard Disney Cruises sailing to the Bahamas will take effect September 3rd and run through November 1st.

Parents must upload proof of full vaccination for themselves and any eligible child on Disney’s Safe Passage website at least 24 hours before setting sail. 

And families must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test for any child under the age of twelve 5 days to 24 hours before boarding. 

Unvaccinated children will also be required to pass a COVID-19 test at the terminal. 

Anyone who does not submit proof of full vaccination, will not be allowed to board the ship. 

Disney says the new rules were put in place in accordance with a Bahamas law that keeps ships from entering its ports with unvaccinated passengers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently appealing a ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruises to enforce vaccine passports on their ships despite a Florida-wide ban.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida Newsvaccine passportDisneycruise
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details