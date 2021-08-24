© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Sam Dan Truong
Photo: Sam Dan Truong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A diner at a north Florida restaurant gathered the staff of 10 together to thank them for their hard work before leaving them a $10,000 tip to share.

It happened last Tuesday night as the man, his wife and son finished their dinner at the Wahoo Seafood Grill.

Owner Shawn Shepherd says when an employee called him about the tip, he thought it couldn't be true. He asked them to double-check the man's ID and the name on the back of his credit card.

He says it was like Christmas morning watching the workers get their huge tip.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details