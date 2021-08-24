© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Commissioner Fried Is Calling on Gov. DeSantis to Reverse Ban on Face Masks as Third Grader Dies From COVID

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT
Photo: Trevor Vannoy
Photo: Trevor Vannoy

The plea comes after an elementary school student died over the weekend from COVID-19.


Fried’s repeated plea to Gov. Ron DeSantis comes as the Department of Health and Human Services reports 17,088 Floridians hospitalized with COVID and 3,602 in ICUs. 

She says time is of the essence as teachers and now students are dying from coronavirus that they contract in unmasked classrooms. 

Canopy Oaks Elementary School in Leon County announced a little girl, a third grader has died from the virus.

“As we’re still seeing teachers dying. Now we’re seeing also children who are dying unfortunately in Leon County. Governor, it’s time. Pull down this executive order.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/nikki-fried-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

Fried says with school in full session, including sports and other extracurricular activities, not having mask mandates in place will only hurt more children who come in close contact with their peers, teachers and other adults.

“Enough is enough governor. We need to be working together to protect our children and to make sure that they are being put as a priority.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13007_NIKKI-FRIED_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Eight districts in the state have defied the governor’s executive order and passed face mask mandates for K-12 students.

