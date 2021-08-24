An Inside Look At SpaceX's Inspiration 4 Mission & What To Make Of A Galactic Arc

A crew of four civilians is set to take flight to low-Earth orbit next month, flying in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

The mission, bankrolled by billionaire Jared Issacman, will raise money for St. Jude, and will be broadcast in near real-time on Netflix. It’s a new chapter in space flight history -- so how did we get here? Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer explores the mission’s origin and purpose in a new season for Axios' How It Happened podcast. We’ll speak with her about her reporting and what’s ahead for the Inspiration 4 crew.

Then, earlier this summer scientists observed a giant arc of galaxies -- stretching three billion light years. Some say this finding has the potential to change the foundations of cosmology and the standard model of our universe.

Is that really the case? We’ll chat with our panel of expert physicists from UCF including cosmologist Jim Cooney about the findings and the meaning behind the discovery.