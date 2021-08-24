© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
An Inside Look At SpaceX's Inspiration 4 Mission & What To Make Of A Galactic Arc

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 24, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Inspiration4 Crew at historic Launchpad 39A. Photo: SpaceX

A crew of four civilians is set to take flight to low-Earth orbit next month, flying in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

The mission, bankrolled by billionaire Jared Issacman, will raise money for St. Jude, and will be broadcast in near real-time on Netflix. It’s a new chapter in space flight history -- so how did we get here? Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer explores the mission’s origin and purpose in a new season for Axios' How It Happened podcast. We’ll speak with her about her reporting and what’s ahead for the Inspiration 4 crew.

Then, earlier this summer scientists observed a giant arc of galaxies -- stretching three billion light years. Some say this finding has the potential to change the foundations of cosmology and the standard model of our universe.

Is that really the case? We’ll chat with our panel of expert physicists from UCF including cosmologist Jim Cooney about the findings and the meaning behind the discovery.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
