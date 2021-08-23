Orange County Working on a Plan to Set Up COVID Booster Vaccination Sites in the Community

Orange County Health Services is already working with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to set up booster vaccination sites.

Orange County Health Services’ Dr. Yolanda Martinez says the two groups started working on a county-wide booster vaccination plan last week.

Martinez says that plan will include using pop-up neighborhood vaccination sites to make the booster shots readily available to eligible people.

She says these same sites have already worked well with the first series of COVID-19 vaccines.

“So we are thinking about it even though we're not open for that booster yet, well it's not available yet, but we are planning on it.”

Florida Department of Health in Orange County epidemiologist Alvina Chu says they’ll also set eligibility requirements that ensure the most vulnerable get these third shots.

“The booster shot is highly recommended for those who are immunocompromised and so really we should focus on the vulnerable populations, those who are immunocompromised to receive the third dose.”

The FDA says the first people to receive these booster shots will include healthcare providers, residents of long-term care facilities, and other older adults.