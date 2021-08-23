© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Extends COVID-19 Vaccines, Testing at Four Sites Through September 30

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT
Photo: Rex Pickar
Photo: Rex Pickar

The decision comes as the county reports a 20 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate. 

COVID-19 testing at Clarcona Elementary, Econ Soccer Complex and Barnett Park and testing and vaccines at Camping World Stadium will now run through September 30th. 

All four sites are open from 9 am until 5 pm seven days a week, unless high demand or bad weather shut down the sites earlier in the day. 

Residents must remain in their cars throughout the testing and vaccination process. 

Although there is no criteria to get tested, people must be at least 12 years old and up to get the Pfizer shot and must have a parent or guardian with them on site.

Orange County leaders say about 66 percent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details