Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 23, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Matt Gaetz

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday wedding on his personal Twitter page.

He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together.

Vanity Fair reports that a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

The couple had previously announced they would marry next year. Gaetz is under investigation in a sex trafficking probe that led to a guilty plea by Joel Greenberg, a close friend and former Florida county tax collector. Gaetz denies wrongdoing.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
