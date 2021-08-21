© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk pay cuts

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 21, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT
Photo: Kobby Mendez
Photo: Kobby Mendez

MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don’t immediately do away with strict mask mandates.

The order comes as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates.

School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received an order Friday from the State Board of Education giving them 48 hours to walk back on their decisions to require masks for all students, only exempting kids who have a doctor’s note.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the state’s health and education departments to come up with rules so that parents can choose.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
