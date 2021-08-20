Pet Alliance Took In 30 Puppies from An Alabama Shelter Closed Due COVID. Here's How Those Pups Are Doing Now

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando saved some 30 puppies from a pet shelter in Alabama after almost all the staff got sick with COVID-19 and couldn’t take care of the animals. The coronavirus is surging in Alabama as it is in Florida due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.





The rural shelter in Dothan, Alabama had to temporarily close its doors after the majority of employees were either in quarantine or out sick with COVID-19.

Pet Alliance Shelter Director Kathy Burns says a team of transfer partners throughout the South helped move the 30 puppies to the Central Florida shelters.

“So tentatively of the thirty half of them have already been adopted. Went up and out in the course of the last week. So that’s good news.”

Only a few litters remain as they haven’t met the criteria yet.

“Two litters that were not of age, meaning under 8 weeks of age and they are currently in foster care. And then we have one litter that just were spayed and neutered, had surgery, and will be at an offsite adoption event.”

More than 5,000 cats and dogs are adopted at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando each year.