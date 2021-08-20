© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Waldemar Brandt
Photo: Waldemar Brandt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that parents should decide if their children wear masks at school to combat the coronavirus.

The order Thursday by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper clears the way for a three-day hearing next week on whether to block enforcement of the order.

The DeSantis order bans schools from imposing mask mandates unless parents can opt out of the requirements.

Five Florida school districts — including four of the largest — are defying that order by permitting mask opt-outs only for medical reasons rather than parental choice.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
