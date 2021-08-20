© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. DeSantis Says Hula Bowl On Its Way to the UCF Bounce House In 2022

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
Photo: Mick Haupt
Photo: Mick Haupt

The University of Central Florida Bounce House will play host to the upcoming Hula Bowl on Jan. 15th, 2022. 

The postseason game will feature star NCAA athletes from across the US and around the world.

Florida’s bowl games bring in more than 380 million dollars collectively every year and employ thousands of local people in the fields of hospitality and tourism. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Sunshine State had been picked to host the game that will attract hundreds of thousands of fans on Friday. 

In a statement DeSantis says, “Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families, and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences.”

The Orange Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl are also headed to the state.

