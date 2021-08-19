© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 19, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowen
Photo: Brian McGowen

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and outdoor attractions.

Face coverings had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Danielle Prieur
