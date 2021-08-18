© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public Schools Posts Some of Its Highest Ever COVID Numbers in Students This Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT
Photo: Paul Siewert
Photo: Paul Siewert

The school year began on August 10th.

OCPS Spokesperson Scott Howat says the district is concerned, but not surprised by these rising case numbers due to the spread of the infectious Delta variant in the community. 

Plus, Howat says the district has twice as many students on campus now than it did during the last daily record set on Jan. 19, 2021.

But he says officials are still monitoring cases and will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to pivot schools online due to outbreaks.

“We need to make sure that our children are supervised and have you know individuals that can make sure they're safe, their instructional continuity. And so if that is interrupted that would cause a pivot potentially.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13005-clip.mp3"][/audio]

Howat says OCPS is always looking for qualified teachers, substitutes and bus drivers, but the district is not experiencing a critical staffing shortage at this time. 

“Are we concerned? Yes. Are we surprised? No. Not based on where we are as a community as far as the number of the positivity rate numbers is higher than it was in January and we have more students on our campuses than we did in January.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13006_SCHOOLS_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Howat says some 185,000 students are back to brick-and-mortar schools in the district this year, compared to the 100,000 students that were in-person last school year.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsvaccinesHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details