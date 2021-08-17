© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fried Calling For COVID State Of Emergency

By WMFE Staff
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Nikki Fried
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency as Florida coronavirus cases continue to rise. “We need to issue a state of emergency. There are federal resources that we can’t access without a state of emergency being declared, like assistance from FEMA and the National Guard. This is a crisis. There is no excuse not to ask for all the help that we can get.” During an online press conference Monday, Fried also highlighted worker shortages at hospitals across the state. Coronavirus patients tend to require more care, which has exacerbated a nursing shortage that was in place even before the pandemic began. Fried, who is running for governor in 2022, has been holding regular press conferences for the past several weeks to give updates on COVID-19.

