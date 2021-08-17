© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida schools struggle to find bus drivers as virus surges

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Zac Cain
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Many of Florida’s largest school districts are finding it difficult because of the pandemic to hire enough bus drivers, with some using managers and other stop-gap measures as classes reopen.

The Associated Press contacted most of the state’s 20 largest districts Monday and many said they haven’t been able to fully fill their openings, forcing some drivers to handle extra routes.

Other districts are asking parents to drive their children to and from school when possible to reduce the numbers requiring busing. Florida has been hard hit by the resurgent pandemic, and that has likely scared off some possible candidates.

Many districts are not requiring masks on buses.

