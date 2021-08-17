Fishkind Conversations: Census Shows 200K Overcount In FL Population

New Census data were released last week, and economic analyst Hank Fishkind says they show important changes over the last decade. He says almost all the growth from 2010 from 2020 happened in metro areas, while small towns and rural areas generally lost residents.

That pattern also held up in Florida. But there’s a wrinkle, as Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston: both the Census and the State have been overcounting the Sunshine State’s population by a whopping 200,000 people.