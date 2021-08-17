© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fight & Flight: A Look At Blue Origin's Fight For A Lander Contract & SLS's New Flight Software

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 17, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT
Jeff Bezos announced plans to build Blue Moon, a lander designed and developed by Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper. Photo: Blue Origin.
Fight and flight -- the battle over NASA’s lunar lander and new software for the agency’s moon rocket.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is suing NASA over its selection of rival company SpaceX to design and develop the agency’s next moon lander.It’s the latest in Blue’s protest efforts over the April decision by NASA to contract SpaceX to build a spacecraft to take humans to the lunar surface.

We’ll talk with Anthony Colangelo, a commercial space analyst and host of the podcast Main Engine Cutoff, about the protest -- and what’s ahead for NASA’s Human Landing System. We’ll also chat about the burgeoning space tourism market and the latest delay of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Then, as the fight over NASA’s lunar lander rolls on, software that will launch the agency’s next moon rocket is getting installed. We’ll talk with NASA’s Anton Kiriwas about the software that will fly SLS to the moon and back.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
