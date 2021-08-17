Central Floridians Sick with COVID Can Sign Up To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatments at Camping World Stadium
Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody treatments at Camping World Stadium.
Monoclonal antibodies like Regeneron are laboratory made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system and help a patient fight off the coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody infusions at Camping World Stadium 7 days a week.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13002_ANTIBODY_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]
DeSantis says no doctor’s note is required, but people do need to register online at patientportalfl.com to get an infusion.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/clip-for-13001.mp3"][/audio]
AdventHealth Central Florida can perform some 670 infusions a week on sick patients.
Patients must be at least 12 years of age or older and a minimum of 88 pounds.