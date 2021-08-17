© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Floridians Sick with COVID Can Sign Up To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatments at Camping World Stadium

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC

Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody treatments at Camping World Stadium. 

Monoclonal antibodies like Regeneron are laboratory made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system and help a patient fight off the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody infusions at Camping World Stadium 7 days a week. 
So this is going to be open 7 days a week and is going to be able to treat up to 320 patients a day right here at Camping World Stadium. So that is a really significant chunk of folks.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13002_ANTIBODY_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

DeSantis says no doctor’s note is required, but people do need to register online at patientportalfl.com to get an infusion.
And you're going to be able to actually, the Surgeon General's done a standing order, so you don't even need a prescription from a doctor. And if you go on patientportalfl.com to the same site where you can go and do a vaccine appointment. You can do and reserve spots to do a monoclonal antibody treatment.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/clip-for-13001.mp3"][/audio]

AdventHealth Central Florida can perform some 670 infusions a week on sick patients. 

Patients must be at least 12 years of age or older and a minimum of 88 pounds.

Danielle Prieur
