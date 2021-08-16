© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Faces Potential Lawsuit Over Record Manatee Die-Off

By Amy Green
Published August 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is facing the threat of a lawsuit over an unprecedented die-off of more than 905 manatees in Florida this year. 

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club filed the notice of intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act. 

The environmental groups want the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to strengthen protections of manatee habitat.  

More than half of the deaths are in the Indian River Lagoon, where water quality problems have led to a widespread loss of seagrass, the manatees’ primary food.

The groups say some 20% of the east coast population has been lost. The animal was downlisted in 2017 from endangered to threatened. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
