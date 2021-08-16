Orange County Public Schools To Begin Offering COVID Testing After Class
Orange County Public Schools and the Department of Health will offer daily COVID-19 testing after hours at rotating K-12 campuses throughout the week. Testing will be available at Catalina Elementary School on Mondays from 4 to 8 pm.
Dr. Raul Pino says the intention is to make it easier for parents to get their kids tested as symptoms appear without having to take a day off work.
Pino says the testing is also available to all members of that child’s family as a sick child can easily spread the virus to parents, siblings and grandparents who they live with.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/pino-clip-one-2.mp3"][/audio]
Pino says he’s working with the state to secure rapid PCR testing that could be used on site during the day.
[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/pino-clip-two-1.mp3"][/audio]
Pino says the goal with both of these testing sites is to expedite testing in order to avoid future outbreaks.