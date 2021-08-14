© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 14, 2021 at 2:58 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remains a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Grace is centered about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands. Grace has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Meanwhile, Fred remained a tropical depression with top winds around 35 mph. Forecasters said Fred appeared “disorganized.”

Danielle Prieur
