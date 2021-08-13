All OCPS Students Automatically Qualify for Free Meals Through USDA Program This Year
Orange County Public Schools says every student will automatically qualify for free breakfasts, lunches and suppers this year through a USDA program.
Parents will not have to fill out any paperwork for their child to qualify for the program.
The healthy and kid-friendly meals will be prepared by OCPS’ Food and Nutrition Services Department.
Menus will be posted on the district’s website on a weekly basis and families can reserve meals for any child who needs to quarantine at home due to COVID-19.
Breakfasts include items like waffles, egg sandwiches and yogurt and granola.
Lunches and suppers contain fresh fruits and vegetables and a main entrée like hot wings or Brazilian sweet bun and plantains.