© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All OCPS Students Automatically Qualify for Free Meals Through USDA Program This Year

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT
Photo: Khamkhor
Photo: Khamkhor

Orange County Public Schools says every student will automatically qualify for free breakfasts, lunches and suppers this year through a USDA program.

Parents will not have to fill out any paperwork for their child to qualify for the program. 

The healthy and kid-friendly meals will be prepared by OCPS’ Food and Nutrition Services Department. 

Menus will be posted on the district’s website on a weekly basis and families can reserve meals for any child who needs to quarantine at home due to COVID-19. 

Breakfasts include items like waffles, egg sandwiches and yogurt and granola.

Lunches and suppers contain fresh fruits and vegetables and a main entrée like hot wings or Brazilian sweet bun and plantains. 

Tags
Central Florida Newsfood insecurityfoodhungernutrition
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details