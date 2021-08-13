© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Agriculture Commissioner Fried: Florida Has Seen a 550 Percent Increase in Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Over the Last Month

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
Photo: Rachid Oucharia
Photo: Rachid Oucharia

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held her daily coronavirus update today and reported some staggering figures for Florida. 

Fried says some 15,840 Floridians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48.9 percent of all ICU beds in the state are occupied by someone with the virus. 

“If Florida were a country, it would be the second most infected place on the planet."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13004_NIKKI_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Fried says rising pediatric cases and hospitalizations has not dissuaded Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis from walking back his ban on mask mandates in K-12 schools.

“Florida has seen a 550 percent increase in COVID cases among children and a 520 percent increase in children hospitalized with COVID over the last month.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13005_NIKKI_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

This news comes as the White House Coronavirus Task Force found 40 percent of all new COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the US come from Florida and Texas.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details