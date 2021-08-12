© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Power outages hit Dominican Republic as TS Fred weakens

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 12, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT
Photo: SJ Obijo
Photo: SJ Obijo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred has weakened to a tropical depression while sweeping over the Dominican Republic and dumping heavy rains that forecasters warn could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in neighboring Haiti.

Some 300,000 customers in the Dominican Republic are without power Wednesday night, and government officials say more than a half million have been affected by swollen rivers that forced part of the aqueduct system to shut down.

The forecast track would take the storm near Florida by the weekend.

Forecasters say Fred is expected to become a tropical storm again Thursday as it moves near the southeastern Bahamas.

Tags
Central Florida NewsTropical Storm FredFredstorm
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details