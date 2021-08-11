© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 11, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Alan Hardman
Photo: Alan Hardman

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station. The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board.

The company's newest Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia's eastern shore Tuesday.

It should reach the space station Thursday. The shipment includes fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts.

It is Northrop Grumman's 16th supply run for NASA and its biggest one yet.

