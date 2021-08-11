© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OUC Moves To Purchase Osceola Power Plant

By Amy Green
Published August 11, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com

The Orlando Utilities Commission is moving forward with a nearly $100 million dollar proposal to purchase a natural gas-fired power plant in Osceola County. 

The move is part of OUC’s strategy to retire its two coal plants and transition to 100% clean energy by midcentury. 

The board’s approval allows OUC to enter into negotiations with Genova, the private Texas-based owner of the Osceola Generating Station. 

The 20-year-old idle power plant is located near St. Cloud. The negotiations are expected to last through the end of the year, with the plant potentially operational in a few years. 

OUC says the purchase would help the utility to boost its solar production and also retire its oldest coal-fired plant, rather than transitioning it to natural gas before shuttering it. 

The utility aims to discontinue all coal-fired power generation by 2027. 

OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties. 

