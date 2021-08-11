© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officer Jason Raynor's Family Says His Condition is Slowly Improving Months After He Was Shot in the Line of Duty

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department
Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department

The family of a Daytona Beach Police Officer shot in the line of duty say it could be years before he recovers from his injuries. Jason Raynor’s family released a statement about his health nearly two months after he was shot. 

Raynor’s family released the statement through the Daytona Beach Police Department late Wednesday. 

It’s the first update the family has provided on their son’s condition since the officer was shot in the head on June 23rd.

Raynor’s family says his recovery is slow and his injuries could take months or possibly years to heal saying, “we ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways.”

His condition is still listed as critical. 

The suspect in the shooting is charged with attempted murder. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsJason Raynor
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details