Officer Jason Raynor's Family Says His Condition is Slowly Improving Months After He Was Shot in the Line of Duty

The family of a Daytona Beach Police Officer shot in the line of duty say it could be years before he recovers from his injuries. Jason Raynor’s family released a statement about his health nearly two months after he was shot.





Raynor’s family released the statement through the Daytona Beach Police Department late Wednesday.

It’s the first update the family has provided on their son’s condition since the officer was shot in the head on June 23rd.

Raynor’s family says his recovery is slow and his injuries could take months or possibly years to heal saying, “we ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways.”

His condition is still listed as critical.

The suspect in the shooting is charged with attempted murder.