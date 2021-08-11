© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Evans High School Game Against Jones High School Scheduled For This Friday is a Wash Due to COVID

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
The football game between Evans and Jones High School scheduled for this Friday has been canceled. 

The Evans High Trojans weren’t able to practice enough due to several players on the team testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the school year.

In a press release, Orange County Public Schools says at this time Jones High School will continue to play Gadsen County High School on August 19th.

OCPS officials say any students and staff members who came in contact with the Evans High School players who tested positive for the virus have been notified by a letter from the Florida Department of Health. 

Details about if or when the game will be rescheduled have not been released at this time.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
