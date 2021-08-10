© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT
The surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hot spots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients.

Some facilities are also losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs.

Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic.

In Florida, ambulances and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. One person who suffered a heart attack in New Orleans was even bounced from six hospitals before finding an emergency room that could take him in.

Danielle Prieur
