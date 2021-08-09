© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Cubans try dangerous trip to US across Florida Straits

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 9, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Ricardo Tamayo
Photo: Ricardo Tamayo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cuba is seeing a surge in unauthorized migration to the United States, fueled by an economic crisis.

Many feel desperate, and legal ways to leave have been strained by the Trump administration’s near-closure of the U.S. Consulate in 2017.

Most Cubans who want to try for a U.S. visa now have to go to embassies in other countries — and getting there is almost impossible due to sharp cuts in air traffic during the pandemic.

That has pushed many Cubans to launch themselves into the sea on small boats or rafts to attempt the dangerous crossing of the Florida Straits to the United States.

Tags
Central Florida NewsimmigrationCuba
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details