Florida Department of Health: Latest CDC report on covid numbers incorrect

By Joe Byrnes
Published August 9, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT
the-image-depicts-the-coronavirus-binding-to-a-human-cell-the-variant-identified-in-the-united-kingdom-has-a-mutation-known-to-increase-how-tightly-the-virus-binds-to-human-cells
Getty Images/Science Photo Libra
/
Covid-19 coronavirus binding to human cell, conceptual computer illustration. SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (previously 2019-nCoV) binding to an ACE2 receptor on a human cell (not to scale). SARS-CoV-2 causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, which can lead to fatal pneumonia. ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) is a membrane-bound aminopeptidase, the key host receptor for the spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 which serves as initial step in the development of coronavirus infection on a cellular level and a potential target for treatment strategy.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the Florida Department of Health says the latest CDC data on COVID-19 cases combines cases from multiple days.

The Florida Department of Health reports that CDC data showing a daily case count of 28,317 is inaccurate.

The department, which no longer publishes daily numbers, tweeted that the correct information is as follows:


  • Friday, Aug. 6: 21,500

  • Saturdday Aug. 7: 19,567

  • Sunday, Aug. 8: 15,319

The department says the three-day average is 18,795.

The CDC reported 120 deaths. It is unclear from the Department of Health whether that number is incorrect as well.

Covid-19 cases in Florida are continuing to surge along with deaths as school starts this week for many students.

According to the CDC, Florida is by far the worst of any state for new COVID-19 cases and deaths. It shows the state  averaging 113 deaths a day.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services reports a record-tying 13,750 covid patients in Florida hospitals.

Florida's weekly report on Friday shows that many children are getting sick, too. More than one in five of the children tested have had the virus.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
