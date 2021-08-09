Florida Department of Health: Latest CDC report on covid numbers incorrect

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the Florida Department of Health says the latest CDC data on COVID-19 cases combines cases from multiple days.

The Florida Department of Health reports that CDC data showing a daily case count of 28,317 is inaccurate.

The department, which no longer publishes daily numbers, tweeted that the correct information is as follows:





Friday, Aug. 6: 21,500

Saturdday Aug. 7: 19,567

Sunday, Aug. 8: 15,319

The department says the three-day average is 18,795.

The CDC reported 120 deaths. It is unclear from the Department of Health whether that number is incorrect as well.

Covid-19 cases in Florida are continuing to surge along with deaths as school starts this week for many students.

According to the CDC, Florida is by far the worst of any state for new COVID-19 cases and deaths. It shows the state averaging 113 deaths a day.

As of Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services reports a record-tying 13,750 covid patients in Florida hospitals.

Florida's weekly report on Friday shows that many children are getting sick, too. More than one in five of the children tested have had the virus.