Florida capital schools go against DeSantis, require masks

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT
Photo: Liza Pooor
Photo: Liza Pooor

MIAMI (AP) — The superintendent of the school district in the capital of Florida says he's decided to require masks amid an increase in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

The requirement is in defiance of attempts by the governor to deter such mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is saying the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold the superintendent's or school board members’ salaries.

In a statement, the Leon County school district says it will exempt students who have a note from a physician or a psychologist.

