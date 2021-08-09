Does Your Child's School Have a Face Mask Mandate? Here's the Rundown Ahead of the First Day of School

Central Florida schools are split when it comes to requiring face masks in K-12 classrooms.

Orange County and Seminole County Public schools have passed opt-out face mask mandates.

Parents simply need to send a note with their child on the first day of school to opt-out.

Flagler, Osceola, and Volusia County Public Schools only recommend, but don’t require face masks for students.

And Brevard County Schools will reconsider its facial covering policy at a school board meeting tomorrow August 10th.

The CDC has urged all Americans vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear face masks in indoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But the Florida Department of Health ruled on Friday, that families must be allowed to send their children to school without a facial covering and that children who are bullied for their decision to wear or not to wear a mask, can transfer to a private school in the state.