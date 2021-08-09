© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Does Your Child's School Have a Face Mask Mandate? Here's the Rundown Ahead of the First Day of School

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
Photo: Vera Davidova
Photo: Vera Davidova

Central Florida schools are split when it comes to requiring face masks in K-12 classrooms. 

Orange County and Seminole County Public schools have passed opt-out face mask mandates. 

Parents simply need to send a note with their child on the first day of school to opt-out. 

Flagler, Osceola, and Volusia County Public Schools only recommend, but don’t require face masks for students. 

And Brevard County Schools will reconsider its facial covering policy at a school board meeting tomorrow August 10th. 

The CDC has urged all Americans vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear face masks in indoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

But the Florida Department of Health ruled on Friday, that families must be allowed to send their children to school without a facial covering and that children who are bullied for their decision to wear or not to wear a mask, can transfer to a private school in the state.

coronaviruscovid-19face masksCentral Florida NewsHealthVaccine
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
