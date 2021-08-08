© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami family pushing vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 8, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT
Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti
Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State now account for more than 20% of the nation's new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

The organization's president is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Yoiris Duran, her 55-year-old husband and 25-year-old son were all hospitalized recently with the virus. She says they were so sick, she feared they might die and is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsVaccine
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
