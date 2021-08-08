Miami family pushing vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As Florida’s COVID-19 cases continue to reach record highs, one Miami family says they wished they’d been vaccinated after all three were hospitalized recently.

COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State now account for more than 20% of the nation's new cases and hospitalizations.

The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the last two weeks.

The organization's president is calling the vaccine a lifesaver, saying the vast majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Yoiris Duran, her 55-year-old husband and 25-year-old son were all hospitalized recently with the virus. She says they were so sick, she feared they might die and is now urging her friends to get vaccinated.