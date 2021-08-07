© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
US officials approve Florida-Seminole sports betting deal

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 7, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials have approved a deal that will allow the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had worked out the gambling compact with the tribe this past spring, and it was later approved by the Florida House and Senate.

The deal received final approval Friday from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.

The state will receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

Central Florida NewscasinoGamblingSeminole TribeGovernor Ron DeSantis
