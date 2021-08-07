Revised Lake O Plan To Be Unveiled Monday

Farmers, Everglades conservationists, and residents along Lake Okeechobee’s northern estuaries have been squaring off over how to manage the nation’s 10th largest lake.

They should get some answers on Monday. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Andrew Kelly told reporters Friday, he'll unveil the latest changes to the plan then.

"Heard loud and clear many stakeholders want the opportunity to release water for more than one purpose. We are taking all of it into consideration. We know there are some trade-offs."

Communities on the west coast worry the plan still sends too much polluted lake water to the Caloosahatchee during the summer rainy season. Those discharges can trigger algae blooms.

Below the lake, farmers and Everglades advocates are fighting over water during the dry season.

The plan still needs to undergo an environmental study. That will be open for public comment in February.