Students Can Transfer Over COVID Bullying Says Ed Board

Florida public school students can get a state scholarship for private school if they’re facing bullying for wearing, or not wearing, masks.

The change is one of two emergency rules approved today by the State Board of Education. Board vice chairman Ben Gibson defended the move:

“I’ve seen reports that we don’t have the authority to do this. I think the rule is narrowly tailored, it aligns to the statute that created the Hope scholarship. And the board has absolute authority to define harassment further, which we’ve done.” The other change allows students to still be counted as present in class even if they’re quarantining. The measures come as students prepare to begin a new school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Both are in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order blocking public schools from mandating students wear masks.