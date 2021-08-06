© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Public Schools Passes Opt-Out Face Mask Mandate. Read All About the New Policy Here.

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Photo: Mike Baumeister
Photo: Mike Baumeister

Orange County Public Schools has passed an opt-out face mask mandate for the fall. 

The opt-out face mask mandate will remain in place for the next thirty days beginning the first day of school on August 10th. 

All K-12 students in Orange County schools must wear a face mask unless parents opt out of the policy.

In order to opt out, a student must turn in a note from their parent or guardian to their teacher on the first day of school stating as much.

In an email sent to OCPS parents late Friday, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says the decision to enforce masks has been made, “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees.” 

Jenkins says she will revisit the policy in mid-September after consulting with local medical experts. 

The news comes after Florida recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day.

Tags
coronavirusface masksCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details