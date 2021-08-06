© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida to spend training camp in hotel to combat COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 6, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Upsplash
Photo: Upsplash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will spend at least part of its training camp in a hotel as coach Dan Mullen searches for ways to avoid another COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Gators begin three weeks of fall practice Friday, with Mullen understanding much more about the coronavirus than he did a year ago or even a month ago.

He says “I think there’s a lot more familiarity with it right now.” Coronavirus hospitalizations are surging again as the more contagious delta variant rages across the country.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all the nation's hospitalizations. Mullen says the Gators “are probably over” the 85% vaccination threshold the Southeastern Conference requires to avoid regular testing and wearing masks indoors.

