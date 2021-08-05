© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Woman bought $1M Florida Lottery ticket after flight was canceled

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Dylan Nolte
Photo: Dylan Nolte

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Having just had her flight canceled, a Missouri woman’s luck quickly changed when she won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say 51-year-old Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a top prize last month from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. After her flight was canceled, Caravella purchased her winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Brandon, just east of Tampa.

She says she bought it to pass the time. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

