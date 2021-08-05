© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Sheriff's Office Mourns the Loss of Deputy Seijos, First COVID-19 Related Casualty

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
Photo: Craig Seijos
Photo: Craig Seijos

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy First Class Craig Seijos who passed away from COVID-19 this week. Seijos is the first deputy to die from coronavirus with the department.

Seijos passed away on Thursday at the age of 54 due to complications related to COVID-19. 

The deputy first class had been on the force for nearly three decades. 

In a statement, Sheriff John Mina says, “Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County. We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”

Seijos most recently worked as court security.

He is survived by his wife and five adult children. Information about his funeral will be shared publicly once arrangements are finalized.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details