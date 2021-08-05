Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He's Opposed to Central Florida Hospitals Mandating the Vaccine For Staff

DeSantis has banned vaccine mandates throughout the state.

DeSantis’ comments come as AdventHealth Central Florida considers requiring the shots for doctors and nurses.

The governor says he’s worried a vaccine mandate could contribute to staffing shortages especially among people who are opposed for religious or medical reasons.

“Hospitals are having a tough time retaining staff. You have people that are going in different because they have these staffing agencies that come in. You literally could be a nurse at a hospital down the street working for the hospital. Staffing agency will hire you, pay you much more money and you may end up they have the contract to bring you right back there at higher prices.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13007_DESANTIS_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Plus, DeSantis says some healthcare providers simply don't want the shot without any specific exemptions.

“And look the first group of people that were offered vaccine in Florida were nursing home residents and then staff of long-term care and doctors and nurses on the front lines. And the uptake on that was the doctors I think it was like 80 or 90 percent did it, the nurses it wasn’t as much.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13008_DESANTIS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis’ executive order banning mask and vaccine mandates in Florida does not apply to private employers like hospitals.

AdventHealth reported some 1,350 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in their Central Florida hospitals.