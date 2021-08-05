AdventHealth Buys The Holy Land Experience in Orlando

The park had survived two years of layoffs and financial cuts brought on partially by COVID-19.

AdventHealth has purchased The Holy Land Experience for some $32 million dollars in a deal that closed August 2nd.

The hospital system says it plans on turning the former Biblical theme park into a medical facility that will provide health care services to Orlando residents.

In a statement, AdventHealth says, “it’s important that residents have access to health care that’s close to home, convenient and comprehensive."

The theme park was closed for more than a year during the pandemic, having opened only two days this year in April 2021 when it allowed families to visit for free.

Before that, owners had announced more than 120 layoffs of theatrical staff in February 2020.