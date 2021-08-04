© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida may drop Ben & Jerry's parent over Israel boycott

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 4, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Krisztina Papp
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida has taken a a step to halt investment of state resources in the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s over its decision to stop selling ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the State Board of Administration has added London-based Unilever to its list of companies that boycott Israel.

This means that if Ben & Jerry’s position on Israel is not reversed in 90 days, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries.

Company founders Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield said in a recent opinion piece that they no longer control the company but the Israeli action reflects their progressive values.

Central Florida News
